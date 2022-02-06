PSNI probing Ballymena petrol bomb attack

Police are investigating a suspected petrol bomb attack on a house in Ballymena on Saturday evening.

The attack happened at an address in the Barra Drive area of the town shortly after 10.30pm.

Police said the front windows of the property were damaged.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “Shortly after 10:30pm, it was reported that a suspected petrol bomb was thrown at a house in the area.

“The front window of the property was damaged, with the remains of the object which did not ignite taken away for further examinations . No one was inside the property at the time of the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1823 05/02/22.

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”