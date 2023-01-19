PSNI probing firearms incident in north Belfast following reports of masked man with handgun

It follows reports that a man in the Glenrosa Link area approached a property while carrying a handgun and wearing a blue facemask.

The incident happened at around 1am on Thursday.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Young said: “It is believed the man approached a property in the area and spoke to the male occupant inside.

"The man then left the area with another man.

"There were no reports of the firearm, believed to be a suspected handgun, being discharged during the incident.”

The suspect is described as being 6ft tall, slim build and wearing a dark coloured hooded top and dark coloured bottoms.

“It was also reported the man was wearing a blue facemask,” DS Young added.

"The second man is described as wearing a dark coloured puffa style coat and dark coloured bottoms.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information or may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 47 19/01/23.”