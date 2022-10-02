PSNI probing north Belfast arson attack after three escape injury

The scene of an arson attack on a property in the Agnes Street area of the Shankill Road in Belfast (Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Three people have escaped injury after the front door of a flat in north Belfast was set alight on Saturday.

Police said the incident happened on Agnes Street off the Shankill Road in the city with “extensive damage” done to the front door.

The PSNI said they are treating the incident as arson.

PSNI Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “Police received a report at 9.20pm that the front door of a flat had been set alight. Extensive fire damage was caused to the front door.

"Thankfully three occupants who were present at the time the incident took place were unharmed.

"The incident is being treated as arson at this time and we would ask anyone with any information that can assist us, to contact 101, quoting reference number 1759 01/10/22.”