PSNI probing Portadown pharmacy robbery after staff threatened with hammer

The PSNI are investigating a robbery at a pharmacy in Portadown on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at a pharmacy on Church Street in the Co Armagh town at around 10.45am.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “A man wearing dark clothing, a woollen beanie hat and black face mask was reported to have entered the pharmacy at around 10:45am on Wednesday morning.

"Once inside, he took a claw hammer from a black holdall bag and threatened staff members.

"He then went to the rear of the counter and took a quantity of prescription medication before leaving the premises. The man was then reported to have left the area on a bicycle travelling through Church Street, Mandeville Street and on to West Street.

"No staff members were injured as a result of the incident but were left badly shaken.

“Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives in Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 518 28/04/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”