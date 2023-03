A stock picture of a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) logo badge in Belfast Northern Ireland.

The PSNI in Co Fermanagh is investigating a report of a suspicious object in the village of Newtownbutler.

Police said the report came in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson confirmed no roads have been closed presently.

"Police are currently investigating,” they added.

"Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity by calling 101.”