PSNI question claim of ‘shots fired over coffin’

MLA calls for probe, but police cast doubt on photo’s authenticity

Incident: The photo at the centre of the dispute purporting to be the funeral of James McWilliams

The PSNI has been asked to investigate a “blatant terrorist display” at a funeral of a republican after a DUP MLA claimed that images had appeared showing a masked man firing shots over the coffin.

However, the PSNI last night cast doubt on the authenticity of the photo, saying that police “do not believe this image or the accompanying text to be an accurate description of what took place today”.

James McWilliams (38), who is understood to have been a member of the republican socialist movement, died on August 7.

His funeral Mass was held yesterday at St Peter’s Cathedral in west Belfast.

It had been reported that Mr McWilliams had died after suffering a heart attack at his home in Newtownabbey last Saturday.

Following his death, PSNI officers were accused of maintaining a presence at his home before the father-of-five’s family was allowed back to the property following a police raid, Belfast Media reported.

A video of the funeral posted on Twitter showed some members of the cortege wearing berets and masks covering most of their faces.

Last night the DUP’s Trevor Clarke, a member of the Policing Board, said the PSNI must probe the event after images purported to show a person with a firearm near the coffin.

“These photographs not only show a uniformed ‘guard’ wearing berets and masks accompanying the coffin outside the church, but also another masked man apparently firing shots over the coffin,” he said.

The South Antrim MLA, who described Mr McWilliams as a former INLA member, added: “Firstly, the PSNI needs to state whether they were aware of this funeral taking place and had put any evidence gathering operation in place.

“They then need to state whether they are now going to open an investigation into this blatant terrorist display.”

Earlier, the Irish Republican Socialist Party in north Belfast hit out at the PSNI.

“When the death from natural causes was confirmed on Monday, the house was raided just two days after his tragic passing,” it told Belfast Media.

“An armed raiding party arrived, ripping apart the home and adding indescribable emotional suffering on the family.”

Last night police cast doubt on the authenticity of the photo.

Superintendent Gerard Pollock said: “Police are aware of an image on social media relating to a funeral that took place in west Belfast today (Thursday) involving an apparent firearm.

“Based on the information available to police at this time, including the observations of officers deployed in the immediate vicinity, and the fact that no reports were received of any shots having been fired, police do not believe this image or the accompanying text to be an accurate description of what took place today.

“However, an evidence gathering operation was in place, and police will now review this to establish if any offences occurred.

“If any offences are detected, a police investigation will be carried out.”