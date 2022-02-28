PSNI receives 29 allegations of criminality at mother and baby homes

The PSNI has received 29 allegations of criminal activity at mother and baby homes in Northern Ireland.

An investigation into allegations of physical and sexual abuse involving mother and baby homes and Magdalene laundries had been launched on October 6 last year.

Since then, the 29 allegations have been reported to a dedicated investigation team.

The last such institution in Northern Ireland closed in 1990 and it’s thought at least 10,500 women spent time in a mother and baby home from 1922 until that point.

The reports come from a number of people adopted from named institutions as well those who either worked there or were adopted from within these institutions.

All those who came forward spoke to a specialist detective from the Historic Child Abuse Unit within the Public Protection Branch.

They have since been offered the chance to have their account recorded to allow for a criminal investigation.

Those coming forwarded have also been signposted to other services for support and help.

Detectives are working with the organisations ‘Truth Recovery NI’ and ‘Birth Mothers and their Children for Justice NI’ to encourage more victims and witnesses to come forward.

Maria Cogley, from the Truth Recovery Group said: “Truth Recovery NI has engaged and collaborated with the Police Service’s Mother and Baby Homes, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses Investigative Team.

“A number of our members have made statements to the team reporting past criminality or to establish whether criminality occurred in relation to their experiences.

“Establishing potential criminality is imperative, either during individuals’ confinement in one or more of the many types of NI institutions or as babies, now adults, born from an institution in Northern Ireland and subsequently adopted through coercive methods, fostered or boarded out or sent to institutions specifically for children.”

The group is now actively encouraging survivors to contact the investigation team and share experiences with Detectives in “a safe, understanding and supportive environment.”

Adele Johnston, from Birth Mothers and their Children for Justice NI said: “Birth Mothers and their Children for Justice NI are supporting the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s investigation into the Mother and Baby Homes/Magdalene Laundries/Workhouses.

“This is a safe and confidential place to come forward, get information and support“

The PSNI has welcomed the developments, but believe there are still people out there who have suffered and have yet to come forward, including those who no longer live in Northern Ireland.

Social media advertising campaigns have since been set up to geographically target Northern Irish people now living in Great Britain, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

A dedicated webpage for the investigation is also available at this location.

Detective Superintendent Gary Reid said: "We don’t want anyone to feel they have to suffer in silence anymore and we will continue to do all we can to reach as many people with this message as possible.

“If you were the victim of abuse in these Homes or know somebody who was, or if you witnessed criminal activity take place, please contact us.

"We care about what you have to say, will listen and support you, and will act to keep you and others safe."

A dedicated reporting system is now in place to make it easier for people who suffered to come forward.

This can be done by email or a direct line is open on weekdays between 9am and 5pm on 02890 901728.

Outside of office hours, the non-emergency number 101 can be called and police have said details will be passed on to the dedicated investigation team to make direct contact.

The PSNI added that officers will deal with any matters reported in a sensitive manner and will, where possible, progress matters through investigation.