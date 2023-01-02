PSNI receives 80 reports over alleged criminality at mother and baby homes in Northern Ireland

The PSNI has received 80 reports of alleged criminality in mother and baby homes in Northern Ireland as victims continue to come forward.

An appeal was issued in 2021 when a truth recovery panel was set up to following cross-party agreement at Stormont to help victims of Magdalene Laundries and workhouses seek justice.

It made a number of recommendations including setting up another independent panel of experts to inform the terms of reference for a statutory public inquiry. – but that has not happened yet.

The Executive Office has confirmed "significant progress" has been made and said the independent panel is being recruited to commence its work in early 2023.

Legislation on the public inquiry and a redress scheme is also being prepared.

The last such institution closed here 23 years ago.

It’s thought at least 10,500 women spent time in a mother and baby home from 1922 until 1990.

Many have described being forced into unpaid labour, give up their babies and being detained against their will.

The PSNI has previously appealed to potential victims, including any mother taken to one of the institutions, those adopted from one and/or those employed by one.

Detective Superintendent Gary Reid said it was “not a lifetime ago” when the last facility closed and said police believe there are people out there still suffering in silence.

“It’s important that we are engaging with our local communities about this investigation as there were so many across Northern Ireland that have been affected in some way by these institutions.

“We want to reassure anyone impacted in any way that this investigation is still very much live and ongoing and that we want to hear from them.

"If you were the victim of abuse or other forms of criminality in any of these institutions, or know somebody who was, or if you witnessed anything suspicious, please contact us.”

The dedicated Mother and Baby Institutions, Work Houses and Magdalene Laundries Investigative Team, can be contacted by email at MotherBabyHomes.Magdalenelaundries@psni.police.uk or by phone on 02890 901728.