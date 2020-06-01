PSNI recover car in hunt for driver after fatal Tyrone hit and run

Examine your conscience, police tell motorist

The incident happened on the Meenacloy Road and the BMW was seen heading toward Ederney.

Police have found a car they believe was involved in a Tyrone hit and run which killed a 21-year-old man.

The black BMW was found by gardai in Co Donegal on Monday evening and is now with the PSNI for forensic examination.

"We are subsequently following a definite line of enquiry in relation to the collision and hope to progress our investigation in the near future," Detective Inspector Michael Winters.

He also thanked the public for their help in the reponse to their appeal for information.

Police urged the driver of the 4x4 to "examine your conscience" and contact officers.

The victim was riding an orange Kawaski motorcycle on the Meenacloy Road on Sunday morning around 11am when he was involved in a crash.

The BMW was thought to have headed off in the direction of Ederney and was likely damaged in the incident.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “I would firstly like to ask the driver of the BMW to examine their conscience and to come forward to police to explain what happened.

"It is likely that the BMW would have sustained damage due to the collision and I would therefore like to speak with anyone who is approached to repair this vehicle.

"I would also appeal to anyone who was travelling on the Meenacloy Road at around 11am on Sunday and witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash-cam footage of it, to contact police on 101, and quote reference 958 of 31/05/20.”