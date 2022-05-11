PSNI recover drugs haul during East Belfast UVF investigation

A quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs have been seized by police following a search operation in east and south Belfast on Wednesday.

PSNI detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) recovered the suspected haul of drugs after searches in Ridgeway Street and Euston Street.

The investigation is part of their ongoing probe into drugs activity linked to the East Belfast UVF.

Drugs supply paraphernalia was also recovered during the searches.

PSNI Detective Inspector Maguire said: “I would like to thank the community for their continued support in removing drugs which could have caused harm and addiction issues.

“We will listen to the community and act on information they provide, so I would encourage members of the public with information regarding drug dealing to call 101, or you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”