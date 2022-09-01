PSNI recovers £100k Range Rover stolen from Cheshire in west Belfast

A stolen Range Rover car worth around £100,000 has been recovered by police in west Belfast.

The vehicle was originally stolen from Cheshire last month.

On Thursday the PSNI said its Auto Crime Team found the car working alongside police in England.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Auto Crime Team, in partnership with colleagues in Cheshire Police, have recovered this £100,000 stolen vehicle in the West Belfast area.

"It was reported stolen from Cheshire last month and this will ensure it is no longer involved in any criminal activity.”