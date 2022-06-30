PSNI reiterate appeal for information following fatal Magherafelt crash

Police said they are keen to speak to the rider of a blue and white coloured Suzuki GSXR motorcycle. Pic: PSNI.

Police have reiterated their appeal for information and witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in County Londonderry in June.

Ainslie Gordon (49) from Cookstown died in hospital from his injuries following the collision on the Aughrim Road in Magherafelt on June 7.

The collision involved a red Massey Ferguson tractor and black Triumph Daytona motorbike which occurred shortly after 8.30pm.

Sergeant Joanne Boyd from the Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) said officers are especially keen for the rider of a blue and white coloured Suzuki GSXR motorcycle to contact them.

“We are particularly interested in speaking with the motorcyclist in this image [provided by the PSNI] who may have been riding with Mr Gordon around the time the collision took place,” she said.

“We are appealing to the rider or someone who may recognise the motorcycle with its distinctive dark coloured screen and blue seat cowl on the pillion seat to contact us.

“Our enquiries and investigation are continuing and we would ask anyone with any information which can assist us to contact 101 quoting reference number 1977 07/06/22.”

Tributes were paid to a father-of-two Mr Gordon following his death.

In a social media post, the Regimental Band East Belfast, of which Mr Gordon was a member, described him as a “star” and a “true friend”.

"A dedicated band man and one of the best. You'll be sorely missed by us all,” they added.

Another page – West Belfast Orange Hall – called Mr Gordon “a most accomplished flautist”.

A funeral notice for Mr Gordon said he was the “devoted daddy” of Ross and Abbie and “dearly loved” son of Amy and the late Oswald.