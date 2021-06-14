PSNI release 24-year-old man arrested over Lurgan petrol bomb attack

A 24-year-old man arrested after a petrol bomb incident in Lurgan on Sunday has been released. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye.

A 24-year-old man arrested in connection with a petrol bomb incident in Lurgan has been released pending further enquiries.

Police said a petrol bomb was thrown at a house on William Street shortly after 5.45am on Sunday.

Scorch damage was visible on the front door but there were no reports of injuries to anyone inside at the time.

PSNI Detective Inspector Simpson appealed for anyone with information to come forward to police.