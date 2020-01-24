PSNI release CCTV images in Belfast New Lodge bonfire disorder probe

The PSNI has released images of men they want to speak to in connection with disorder and attacks on officers in north Belfast over the summer.

The images relate to a number of incidents last summer, including at the New Lodge bonfire which was built by republicans to commemorate the introduction of internment on August 9 1971.

The bonfire caused safety concerns due to its proximity to nearby flats and contractors were later called to remove it.

Two young people climbed on top of the bonfire and large crowds gathered, later injuring three police officers during a 10-hour standoff.

Detective Chief Inspector Mary White said: "Over the course of a number of days, there were a small number of people in the area who were intent on causing incidents of disorder and attacking police officers.

"We remain committed to identifying those involved in a range of incidents across Belfast last summer and we will be relentless in our pursuit in order to bring these offenders before the Courts."

She encouraged the people in the images to contact police directly, as well as others who are able to identify any of the individuals.

"Anyone who may be able to identify any of these individuals or provide any information about them such as their name, address or age is urged to contact detectives at Musgrave Police Station on 101.

"Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Earlier this month, the PSNI announced they had identified all four men after images were released of those involved in disorder at the Avoniel Leisure Centre in east Belfast in July.

Protestors caused disruption at the site after Belfast City Council attempted to remove an Eleventh night bonfire.