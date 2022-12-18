PSNI release image of man in appeal for information over ‘serious assault’ in Derry

Police say the man pictured may be able to assist them with enquiries.

Police are investigating a serious assault in the Oughtagh Road area of Londonderry.

The PSNI believes the man pictured (above) may be able to assist with their enquiries and are asking him, or anyone who has any information in relation to this incident, to contact the police on 101 quoting reference 1181, 19.09.22.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, which is totally anonymous.