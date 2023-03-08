PSNI release new CCTV of car used in DCI John Caldwell attempted murder

New CCTV released in investigation into attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell

Police have released new CCTV footage of a car involved in the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

The blue Ford Fiesta was recorded travelling into Coalisland at around 10pm on the night of February 21.

It’s registration number was MGZ 6242 however it was fitted with false plates reading FRZ 8414 prior to the attack at a sports centre in Omagh, Co Tyrone last month.

The footage shows the car leaving the scene of the attack.

The victim, who was shot multiple times in front of his young son and other children, remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Police believe the dissident republican New IRA carried out the shooting.

Eight men aged between 22 and 71 have been released following questioning by detectives.

Last week, officers visited the scene of the shooting and spoke to drivers, passengers and pedestrians in the area.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting 1831 of 22/02/23 or Crimestoppers which has offered a £20,000 reward.