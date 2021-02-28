PSNI remove Facebook post about Ballymoney bar after complaint

The PSNI has removed a Facebook post showing them visiting a bar in Ballymoney after a complaint from a local councillor.

The post, on the Police Causeway Coast and Glens Facebook page, detailed PSNI officers visiting the area conducting checks relating to the coronavirus regulations.

It showed officers outside the Ballymoney bar and the post said: "Police were conducting license premises checks in accordance with current health regulations".

Police also listed the name of the bar in the post.

After it was posted a number of local people commented expressing concern that the post could lead people to believe the bar had broken the regulations.

Local UUP councillor Darryl Wilson said he was concerned the post could be "misconstrued" by the public and other business owners.

He then contacted the police who agreed to take the post down.

“Thankfully after a short dialogue with the PSNI they agreed to remove the post," the Ballymoney councillor told the Causeway Coast Community website.

“Relations between sections of the local community and the PSNI have been strained as of late due to pandemic restrictions and other factors.

“I will be continuing dialogue with the PSNI to look for opportunities to rebuild confidence in policing and the relationship between the PSNI and local communities.”

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that they had decided to remove the post after complaints.

"A decision was taken yesterday (Saturday 27th February) to remove a post from the Causeway Coast & Glens Facebook page, which included photographs, in relation to licensed premises checks in Ballymoney after a complaint was received," the spokesperson said.

"In this instance, the post was not representative of the range of duties conducted by officers in regards to licensed premises checks in the area."