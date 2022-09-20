PSNI renew appeal for convicted killer Robert Flanaghan amid growing concerns

Police continue to search for convicted killer Robert Flanaghan in connection with the brutal stabbing of a man in north Belfast.

Officers say they have “significant concerns” about the 43-year-old’s well-being.

Robert Flanaghan. Credit: PSNI

Members of the public have been warned not to approach the 6ft suspect but instead contact police immediately.

"Police in Belfast are continuing to trace the whereabouts of 43-year-old Robert Flanaghan and have significant concerns about his well-being,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Robert is 6ft and was last seen in the area of north Belfast earlier this month.

“If anyone is aware of his whereabouts they should not approach Robert but should contact police immediately in Musgrave on 101.”

Robert, known as Robbie, was last seen in north Belfast earlier this month before he went missing following a horrific knife attack on Kinnaird Street.

A man was left in critical condition in hospital after being stabbed multiple times during the early hours of the morning on Monday, September 5.

Detectives want to speak to Flanaghan in connection with the vicious assault, but have so far been unable to locate him.

He served seven years of a life sentence for the 2004 manslaughter of Richard Caldwell (29) on the Antrim Road in Belfast.

The killing occurred just yards away from where the latest stabbing too place.

Mr Cardwell was knifed eight times, slicing open his victim’s lungs and liver because he had ended a relationship with with one of Flanagan's relatives.

Friends of the deceased’s family say they have always warned that Flanagan, who is a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic, would pose a danger to the public.