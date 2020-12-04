PSNI renew appeal over Jim Donegan murder at Belfast school gates

CCTV image: the picture released by police of a potential witness they wish to speak to

Police have made a renewed appeal for information on the second anniversary of the murder of a man outside his son's school in west Belfast.

Jim Donegan was shot dead outside St Mary's Grammar School and Christian Brothers School on the Glen Road on December 4, 2018.

The 43-year-old father, who has been linked to the drug trade, was murdered as he sat waiting to pick up his 13-year-old son in his red Porsche Panamera, registration JDZ34.

The chilling and brutal execution was carried out by a lone gunman in front of hundreds of innocent school children and their parents.

Dissident republicans have previously been linked to the murder.

Detectives today re-issued CCTV images of a potential witness they want to speak to.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery said: "I am today calling again on this individual or indeed anyone who thinks they may know them to get in touch as they could potentially help bring this killer to justice.

"In the two years since this brutal killing we have made a number of arrests, however, no one has been charged.

"Jim was a husband, a brother, a father to two sons and a stepfather. Ask yourself how you would feel if this was your loved one who was taken away in such a cold and callus fashion?"

He added: "If you have information, call us 101."