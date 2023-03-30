PSNI renews appeal for missing man last seen in Coleraine nearly a fortnight ago

Police in Coleraine have renewed an appeal for information in relation to missing person, 38-year-old Francis Calwell.

Francis was reported missing from the Coleraine area on Saturday, March 18.

Police believe that he went to the North Wales area, having travelled from Dublin to Holyhead via the ferry.

He may also have been intending to travel towards London or possibly further afield towards Sweden.

Francis is described as medium build, approximately 6ft 4ins tall, bald, with a dark-coloured beard and brown eyes and with a noticeable scar on his left hand.

He was last seen wearing black trainers, black tracksuit bottoms, white t-shirt and a black hoodie with a 'Slipknot' band logo on it and he would normally wear a beanie hat.

Missing person Francis Calwell.

Police would ask Francis or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1275 of 18/03/23. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

In particular, if anyone has had any contact with Francis on or after 18th March and was on the ferry and remembers him, or has any information as to possible whereabouts for him, please contact police.