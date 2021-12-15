PSNI reveal 111 incidents of domestic abuse reported last Christmas Day as force launches festive campaign

A new campaign aimed at tackling domestic abuse over the Christmas period has been launched by the PSNI on Wednesday.

It comes as the PSNI revealed 111 incidents of domestic abuse were reported to police on Christmas Day alone, an increase of 15 on the year before.

On December 26 they said there were 132 domestic abuse incidents, an increase of 14 reports from the Christmas period the previous year, along with 100 domestic crimes, an increase of 27.

While on New Year's Day, the PSNI received reports of 139 incidents of domestic abuse.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK which does not have a law criminalising the use of coercive control on a partner.

Figures released last month showed more women are murdered in Northern Ireland as a result of domestic violence than in any other part of western Europe per head of capita.

The force said this year’s campaign will run until mid-January on the PSNI’s online channels with the aim of encouraging victims to report incidents of abuse and provide resources to make those suffering aware of steps they can take.

PSNI Chief Inspector Lindsay Fisher said the PSNI received more than 3,000 calls for help in domestic abuse cases last Christmas and said reports of the crime regularly increase over the festive period.

“Domestic abuse is not just physical. If you are threatening, controlling or being violent or abusive towards someone you are in a relationship with or a family member, this is a crime,” she said.

“You can’t hide these behaviours or the damage they cause.

“The public and the police know the warning signs and we will continue to empower people to come forward and report to us.

“What you are doing is domestic abuse. When reported to us, you will face the consequences.”

The PSNI issued some advice for the signs to look out for of those who may be suffering from domestic abuse or know someone who is

They said it is important to look for signs in people’s behaviour including those who appear distant or distracted and may not be acting themselves.

They said they also may be hiding their body to prevent the exposure of signs of physical abuse.

“If you are suffering at the hands of an abusive partner or family member or worried about someone you love who might be, please report to the Police,” the PSNI said.

“You don’t need to stay silent. The Police Service of Northern Ireland is here to help you. 24 hours a day. Every day.

“Call your local police on the non-emergency 101 or, in an emergency, call 999.

“A 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline is available to anyone who has concerns about domestic or sexual violence, now or in the past on 0808 802 1414.

“You can find out more about the warning signs of Domestic Abuse here: https://www.psni.police.uk/crime/domestic-abuse/domestic-abuse-behaviours/.”