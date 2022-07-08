PSNI revelations branded ‘an absolute scandal’ by Policing Board member Mike Nesbitt

UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt has described revelations about the number of police officers being investigated for misconduct as “an absolute scandal”.

Speaking to the BBC, policing board member Mr Nesbitt said he has grave concerns about transparency in the flow of information from the police.

It comes after it was revealed that around 130 police officers are currently being investigated for gross misconduct in Northern Ireland, revealed at the latest public Northern Ireland Policing Board meeting on Thursday.

The former Ulster Unionist Party leader said he suspects that’s “a very high number” compared to other forces around the UK.

“If it’s true – then it’s an absolute scandal,” Mr Nesbitt added.

The Strangford representative expressed concerns about transparency, warning he finds it difficult to get straight answers to questions.

“I have grave concerns and have had for some time about the flow of information from the PSNI to the Policing Board,” he added.

“We can only hold them to account for what we know is happening.”

The family of a Belfast suicide victim described being left feeling “physically sick” by allegations two police officers took pictures and videos of his body and shared them online, revealed on Thursday by the BBC.

After the death five years ago, the victim’s father said it was 18 months before he was made aware of the claims.

The family was told the two officers had allegedly moved the victim’s body around the room to pose for pictures and videos. The meeting of the Policing Board sought to address concerns after two officers were investigated for more than three years.

Mr Nesbitt reminded the PSNI of its own mission statement – keeping people safe – as he shared his disgust over the incident.

“If you had asked me to describe a worst case scenario in terms of gross misconduct, my imagination could not have stretched to what allegedly happened,” he said.

Mr Nesbitt cited an example of new recruits being unable to respond to calls because they are not trained to drive with blue lights on.

“I asked as many members as I could if they were aware of it [as a problem] and they said no,” he recalled.

He said it stood in stark contrast to the response he got from the PSNI which was very different.

“It’s on our risk register,” Mr Nesbitt says he was told.

The PSNI has been contacted for a response.