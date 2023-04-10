PSNI reviewing footage in terror probe after officers attacked with petrol bombs during Easter Rising parades in Derry

Petrol bombs are thrown during an Easter commemoration event in Derry on April 10th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

The Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee march is currently underway in Derry (Photo: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph)

Masked youths set fire to wheelie bins in the Bogside area of Derry. Pic by Kevin Scott.

Police vehicles have been attacked with petrol bombs in Derry (Photo: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph)

Police are reviewing footage of youths throwing petrol bombs during an un-notified Easter Rising parade in Derry as an investigation into potential offences under the Terrorism Act gets underway.

Officers in a PSNI Land Rover came under attack in the Creggan area of the city on Monday afternoon.

Around 30 youths set wheelie bins alight in the middle of the road of the Eastway area to create a roadblock a short time later.

Derry City & Strabane Area Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard described the violence as “incredibly disheartening”.

"As the parade was un-notified, police were in attendance with a proportionate policing operation,” he said.

“Sadly, before the parade even started, we observed young people in the vicinity making petrol bombs to throw at police.

"Shortly after the parade commenced, petrol bombs and other objects were thrown at one of our vehicles at the junction of Iniscarn Road and Linsfort Drive.

"This was a senseless and reckless attack on our officers who were in attendance in the area in order to comply with our legal duties.”

The police officer said participants at the parade made their way out of City Cemetery before removing paramilitary uniforms under the cover of umbrellas and setting them on fire.

“Organisers of this parade communicated in advance their desire to have a respectful and dignified event, however, that is not what we witnessed today," Mr Goddard added.

“There can be no place for this type of criminal activity.

"It is not wanted nor welcomed by the vast majority of people across the city.

"During today's policing operation, we deployed evidence-gathering resources, and obtained footage which will now be reviewed as part of an investigation into potential offences under the Terrorism Act 2000.

"As we head into this evening, we would appeal for calm, and welcome support from those with influence to help prevent any further disorder in the city this evening."

A spokesperson for the PSNI previously confirmed no injuries have been reported as a result of the rioting.

Images of the violence showed a number of youths throwing petrol bombs at a PSNI Land Rover, which was installed with a CCTV camera.

Trouble flared as a parade in the city – organised by the Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee which has the support of Saoradh – made its way down Iniscarn Road.

The Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee march in Derry (Photo: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph)

The Irish tricolour and IRA signs line the parade route down Iniscarn Road and Iniscarn Crescent, which passed the local church.

Flags reading “Unfinished Business” and “Unfinished Revolution” containing the silhouettes of gunmen hung from lamp posts.

At the city cemetery on Monday, a Republican delivering the oration told those gathered that it is not enough to shout “up the IRA, the important thing is to join the IRA”.

In response to footage of the attacks on police circulating on social media, UUP leader Doug Beattie said: “Absolute wasters. Sent out to riot by men sitting in pubs acting the big lads. #NoGoingBack.”

SDLP MP Colum Eastwood said: “These are kids with no memory or experience of the violence of 25 years ago and they’re being exploited and abused by people with no vision for the future.

“This is the real cost of failure. We have to do much better.”

Ireland’s Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney expressed his “full support for the PSNI in the face of violent attacks”.

"So called dissident republicans have nothing to offer our society, north or south,” he wrote.

“A tiny minority of thugs seeking headlines, wanting to take Northern Ireland backwards.”

Alliance leader and former Justice Minister Naomi Long said “scenes of people born after the GFA attacking the police are utterly tragic”.

"They are being groomed by adults who have nothing to offer but misery and destruction,” she added.

"The people of Creggan deserve better. Solidarity with police.”

DUP MLA Gary Middleton described it as a clear “coordinated attack” on the PSNI.

"The parade was illegal from the outset,” he said. “This reckless behaviour is an attempt to cause harm not only to PSNI officers but to our communities as well. There must be swift action to bring those responsible to justice.”

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong branded the violence as “disgraceful”.

"The actions of some who want to drag NI back to dark days is abhorrent,” she said.

“One side throws petrol bombs, trades in drugs, prostitution and criminality and the other side does exactly the same. Criminals.”

The Northern Ireland Policing Board issued a statement on its social media channels.

"Depressing to see the level of hate directed at officers this afternoon in Creggan,” it tweeted.

“Thankful that no one has been injured and that calm will be restored.”

Speaking ahead of Monday’s parade, Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton, said displays of paramilitary uniforms and shows of strength were expected, in addition to the illegal parades.

"We have very strong community intelligence coming forward in relation to Monday’s events and real concern that there may be attempts to draw police into serious public disorder and to use that as a platform to launch terrorist attacks on police," he said.