PSNI ‘reviewing’ social media videos of people putting head next to car exhausts in Portrush

The PSNI has confirmed they are “investigating and reviewing” footage of young people intentionally putting their faces next to car exhausts in Portrush at the weekend.

Viral videos posted on social media from the Easter bank holiday weekend in the seaside town showed a gathering of cars, as two males approach a vehicle and one then places his head at the exhaust pipe and remains there as the engine is revved.

The individual in the video – which has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times online - shouts “and again” as he repeats it for a second time while being filmed and cheered on.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph the PSNI said they are gathering evidence from the videos and they will be “reviewed retrospectively”.

PSNI Chief Inspector Sinead McIldowney said: “Police are aware of videos circulating on social media of young people intentionally placing their faces next to car exhausts.

“We are currently investigating and reviewing this footage for any offences that may have occurred.

“Officers are now evidence gathering from the videos circulated on social media and are also reviewing Body Worn Video footage from Easter weekend which will be reviewed retrospectively.

“We would appeal directly to young people not to partake in such a reckless and dangerous activity due to health and safety concerns.

“Over Easter weekend we had extra officers on the ground to help with traffic management and to address possible issues and concerns of anti-social behaviour, and we would remind those who are visiting Portrush to visit so safely and respectfully.

“We are grateful for the continued support from local businesses and residents and we will continue to work with them and listen to concerns".

The scenes in the video were branded as “stupid” and “worrying” by local councillors in the area.

DUP Causeway councillor Mark Fielding told this newspaper earlier in the week the action could potentially discourage families from visiting the town and he had urged the PSNI to act.

“This is dangerous and it is irresponsible and it is not the image we want for the town to be honest now that the bars and restaurants are open again after Covid,” he said.

Meanwhile, Alliance’s Chris McCaw said the people involved were “potentially putting their own safety at risk”.