PSNI revisit scene of Danny McClean murder in north Belfast

Police returned to the murder scene of Daniel ‘Danny’ McClean in north Belfast on Tuesday evening, one week on from the brutal killing.

Uniformed officers stopped cars and spoke to members of the public around the Cliftonville Road area where the 54-year-old was shot multiple times while sitting in his car last Tuesday night.

Police revisit the Cliftonville Road on February 9th 2021 one week on from the murder of Danny McClean (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

They also distributed leaflets asking anyone with information about the killing to come forward.

Police revisit the Cliftonville Road on February 9th 2021 one week on from the murder of Danny McClean (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The leaflet revealed police now believe the gunman made off in a silver coloured Vauxhall Vectra in the direction of the Old Park Road.

They previously said the gunman walked back towards Clifton Crescent after the shooting.

Police revisit the Cliftonville Road on February 9th 2021 one week on from the murder of Danny McClean (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

McClean had links to dissident republican group ONH (Oglaigh na hEireann) and also previously served in the British Army.

On Friday two men, aged 38 and 46, were arrested in connection with the murder in Belfast.

Police revisit the Cliftonville Road on February 9th 2021 one week on from the murder of Danny McClean (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

They were released unconditionally on Monday.