PSNI revisit scene of ‘ruthless murder’ of Mark Lovell in Newry amid further appeal for information

The PSNI has made a renewed appeal for information and revisited the scene of the murder of Mark Lovell on Thursday evening.

The latest development comes one week after the 58-year-old was shot a number of times at close range inside his car near his home in Ardcarn Park in Newry.

A 45-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday morning following searches of a number of properties in Newry.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “This evening (Thursday 8 December) – one week on from this ruthless murder – our officers revisited the scene.

“We want to jog memories, and are keen to encourage anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to speak up.

“This was a planned and shocking attack, which blatantly took place at a time – just after 6pm – when people would have out and about.

“Our appeal is backed by an award of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, and I’m keen to stress that information can be given anonymously. Crimestoppers will never ask for or store any of your personal details.”