PSNI road warning after child nearly hit outside Co Antrim primary school

Police have issued a warning after a vehicle came close to hitting a child outside a Co Antrim school.

A statement posted on the PSNI’s Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page said a white vehicle mounted the kerb outside Glengormley Integrated Primary School on Friday.

The statement read: “This vehicle came very close to knocking down a child on the pavement who was walking into the school.

“Unfortunately Police do not have any further details of the vehicle involved.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 478 for September 3.

The PSNI said the “worrying incident” served as an important reminder to all drivers of the dangers outside schools at peak times and noted that Friday’s incident could have had “a very difference outcome”.

Advice given to drivers includes parking a short distance away and walking to reduce unnecessary congestion and not ignoring road markings.

Drivers should also not park outside schools in order to use nearby businesses and are asked to be considerate of those using the area during busy periods.