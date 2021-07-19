PSNI run out of parking tickets as sun seekers descend on Ballintoy Harbour

The PSNI ran out of parking tickets as they dealt with a large number of illegally parked vehicles at a Co Antrim harbour.

Police said they attended Ballintoy Harbour on Sunday and issued around 30 tickets to drivers.

The heatwave across Northern Ireland has attracted huge crowds to some of the best beauty spots.

Tickets were issued for a number of offences, including parking within 15 metres of a junction and obstructing a road with a motor vehicle.

A spokesperson for the PSNI added that officers were attempting to assist a funeral cortege which needed to get to Ballintoy Church.

“Unfortunately we ran out of tickets after we emptied the third ticket book and we were diverted to another incident,” said the PSNI.

“Amongst ticketing these persons we also attended two road traffic collisions which resulted in two arrests for driving with excess alcohol in breath/unfit through drink or drugs, domestic incidents, dealt with three missing people, rehomed a dog, stolen vehicles and much more.

“Please remember when parking anywhere to think, ‘Am I parking safely, legally and can emergency services with vehicles such as fire appliances pass with ease?’ If the answer is no…then don’t park!”