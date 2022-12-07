PSNI salary to blame for doubled resignations, UUP’s Mike Nesbitt claims: ‘Would you risk your life for £21,000?’

Resignations of new recruits in the PSNI have doubled over the past two years (Stock image)

UUP MLA and NI Policing Board member Mike Nesbitt has said he believes the level of salary paid to police officers is the reason nearly double the amount of officers have left the PSNI in two years.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster, Mr Nesbitt said while it’s “logical people will join the police and later decide it’s not for (them)” the amount of officers leaving the service is “too high.”

A Freedom of Information request obtained BBC News NI revealed resignations from new police recruits has doubled in the past two years, leaving the PSNI to carry out a review into the figures.

The data showed 49 officers quit the service in the past financial year, an increase from 25 the previous year. The starting salary for a PSNI officer is £21,000 per year, something the UUP politican believes is the main factor in the number of resignations.

“I suspect the big reason, if not the major reason is the salary. At £21,000 it’s not enough, particularly with the levels of attacks recently, would you risk your life for £21,000 per annum? I’m not sure I would” he told the programme.

Mr Nesbitt said a review would be carried out to “drill down” the reason for the exodus of officers, and claimed other career prospects with larger salaries and less-risk are now more attractive to potential and existing recruits.

“If you are doing this very difficult job at this starting salary, and you are seeing jobs paying better for less onerous task, the logic is you’ll say ‘I can do better elsewhere’.”

PSNI officers in Northern Ireland are also paid an extra £3,500 per year to accommodate the security-threat level.

The PSNI said they are reviewing the situation.

At the beginning of the year, the PSNI announced they would be beginning a ‘recruitment-freeze’ and would not be taking on new officers for the foreseeable future claiming financial pressures related to their budget.