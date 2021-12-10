PSNI say body found in Tollymore in search for missing German-born computer expert Bernard Sanke

Police say post-mortem has yet to be carried out

Police searching for a missing German-born computer expert have recovered a body in Tollymore Forest Park in Newcastle.

Bernard Sanke (65) had been living in Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh, but went missing since Sunday when it was believed he was dropped off in the car park of Tollymore around noon.

A PSNI statement said the body was discovered on Thursday.

"A post mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death. There are no further details at the time,” it added.

Earlier this week, police had launched a missing person appeal in a bid to locate Mr Sanke, with officers stressing they were increasingly concerned for his welfare.

The Dusseldorf native had told in the past of his passions for exposing “corruption and racial abuse”, Sun.ie had reported.

The media outlet reports he had said that as a German living in Northern Ireland he has faced insults from local people.

Writing on social media, he said: “The worst I have heard so far was, that I would have a debt to repay to their country for the crimes my country committed during the war.

"Welcome to the race hate capital of Europe.”

He said later: “A Northern Irish business owner recently told one of his customers that I would work for less than 10 pence an hour because I am a German. Are you wondering why I do not consult the police?

“I certainly did but was told they would not have the time for the likes of me."

PSNI said that prior to being spotted in Tollymore, Mr Sanke had been observed in Maguiresbridge on December 1 at 9am.