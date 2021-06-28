PSNI say missing four-year-old girl from Derry may be with female relative in Co Donegal

Police in Londonderry have made a fresh appeal for help in locating a missing four-year-old girl from the city.

The PSNI said that Scarlet Duddy has not been seen since midday on Monday, after leaving a children’s play centre on the Springtown Road area of the city.

On Tuesday morning, they said the girl is believed to be with a female relative and added that they may have travelled to Co Donegal in the Republic of Ireland.

A police spokesperson said: "Scarlet is described as having hazel eyes and light brown hair, and two of her front teeth are missing.

“When Scarlet was last seen yesterday, her hair was tied up with a pink hair bow and she was wearing peach leggings, a peach skirt, a peach T-shirt with the words ‘Daddy’s Little Superstar’ on the front, and a dark blue jumper with a silver sequined heart.

"We are keen to know that Scarlet is safe and well, and we are appealing directly to the person we believe Scarlet is with to please call us.

“We are also appealing to anyone who believes they have seen Scarlet, or knows of her whereabouts to contact us.

“If you have information which can help us please do not comment here, but ring 101, quoting the reference number 932 of 28/06/21.”