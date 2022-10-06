PSNI says 999 average response time is ‘less than 10 minutes’

The PSNI is ranked 6th in the UK in call time response to 999 calls. (Photo credit: PA)

The PSNI has said the average time for response for police assistance is “less than 10 minutes.”

The data was revealed during a meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board on Thursday following a performance review of call handling.

“The median for call taken and arrival at scene in Northern Ireland is less than 10 minutes,” said deputy chief constable Mark Hamilton confirming there are “outliers” to those results, including individual circumstances.

“There has been no noticeable impact on calls and our performance on getting to 999 calls. There has been a continued focus on 999 responses in recent years including in and out of Covid. At the minute we are in a confident place in terms of emergency response” he said.

The results come as the PSNI is facing a shortage of officers which could potentially affect response times to emergencies.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne says the results are part of the service’s commitment to neighbourhood policing despite the budget constraints.

“We see (999 response and neighbour policing) as our key contacts with the public. The resolve to protect neighbour policing remains. As the number of people coming in, people are still leaving and there are still vacancies across neighbour policing teams” he said.

The Chief Constable also said despite a recruitment freeze in the organisation, the force is currently in the process of recruiting 20 more call handlers over the coming months.

The PSNI is currently ranked 6th in the UK in performance and response times and they said as of September, answered 95% of all calls within 10 seconds – the best level of answering since April 2018.

“We have seen over the past 6-9 months a lot of churn in the contact centres, there is a succession plan and recruitment pipeline, we have around 20 people coming in for induction and training in the next few months.”

However, the chief constable said the organisation has seen a deterioration in the response to answering 101 calls.

101 is the non-emergency number, to be used to report minor and non-life-threatening incidents.

He pointed to the launch of the PSNI’s new website saying the organisation wants to bring the “Amazon service” to people in contact with the police.

The new online facility allows users to report non-emergencies and request licences and appeals.