PSNI says calls to 101 not connecting due to temporary technical issues

The Police Service has said it is experiencing temporary technical issues, with calls not connecting on the non-urgent 101 number.

As of Tuesday evening, emergency repair work has been underway to fix the issue.

The 999 system is still working but police have asked that the public only use this number if it is an emergency.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and an update will be provided in due course.”

The public can still submit reports online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact police on an alternative number at 028 90650222.