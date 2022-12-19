PSNI says same gunmen were behind Belfast murders of Sean Fox and Mark Hall

Escape: The two men make off after killing drugs boss Sean Fox in October

Detectives investigating the murders of Sean Fox and Mark Hall have said they believe the same two gunmen were involved.

The Belfast Telegraph revealed earlier this year that the same hit squad has carried out at least six murders in the last few years.

The dissident republican gang responsible includes former members of Oglaigh na hEireann, a republican group currently on ceasefire.

Both victims were executed at close range in broad daylight in west Belfast in front of multiple witnesses just under a year apart.

Sean Fox was shot dead in October, in the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road in west Belfast.

He was a close friend of Jim ‘JD’ Donegan murdered as he sat in his car outside his son’s school in west Belfast in December 2018.

A new image of one of Mark Hall’s killers just after he was shot

The two masked gunmen who shot Fox dead entered the club and both opened fire on the car dealer continuing to shoot him as he lay on the floor.

The gunmen, who arrived at the scene on bikes, were in the club for just 21 seconds.

Despite over 100 witnesses in the club at the time, the majority have declined to give statements to police.

Mark Hall was shot dead at his family home in Rodney Drive, west Belfast, on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

A new image of one of Sean Fox's killers just before he was shot

The two gunmen approached the house and one fired shots through the front window.

Hall was critically wounded, and later died in hospital.

Marbella Crew: Belfast's drug gang decimated by alleged hitman

He was a close associate of Warren Crossan, shot dead in the same west Belfast estate in June the previous year.

While police haven’t formally linked the Crossan and Donegan killing to the same gunmen, they have linked Hall and Fox due to ballistics that show the same weapon was used.

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan, of the PSNI’s Major Investigation Teams, said that “we believe the murders were carried out by the same two gunmen”.

“We are aware that people move between these groupings and we are cautious not to label the grouping or attribute the murders to a particular organisation at this time,” he said.

“However the cold-blooded executions of Mark Hall and Sean Fox bear all the hallmarks of dissident republican killings.”

He added that the gunmen had an in-depth knowledge of the area they were operating in and felt comfortable “carrying out their executions in front of a number of people and witnesses”.

“In the case of Sean Fox, who was a married father-of-two and a regular visitor to the social club, we know he was singled out as he sat enjoying a drink in a busy function room,” said Det Corrigan.

“He was shot multiple times by both gunmen. This is a popular local club widely used by local families with young children. The gunmen fired 20 bullets and we have identified multiple strike marks. Anyone in that room or indeed nearby, could have been killed or seriously injured.

“The same disregard for the safety of local people was displayed in the murder of Mark Hall when the two masked gunmen arrived at the front door of Mark’s mother’s house in Rodney Parade.

“They fought with Mark’s sister as she prevented them getting into the house. One of the gunmen fired through the front window and shot Mark five times as he sat on the sofa.

Police said Mr Hall’s elderly mother was in the living room at the time when a shot was fired at his sister as they fled, calling them “irresponsible cowards”.

The two masked gunmen arrived in St James’s Crescent in a silver-coloured Skoda Superb taxi, registration GM16 YCA.

The car has never been recovered. Police have appealed for anyone with information about the car to contact them.

The gunmen, who knew the area well, went into an alleyway and emerged in Rodney Parade before carrying out the shooting.

After the “execution” they ran off on foot from Rodney Parade into St James’s Crescent and across Donegal Road, along a walkway behind the Park Centre and emerged on the Falls Road near the Beechmount area.

“CCTV of the gunmen seized from both murder scenes clearly shows they are the same two men. I have released these images today and would appeal to anyone who has information about their identity to come forward,” said Det Corrigan.

In relation to the Fox murder police say the gunmen travelled to and from Donegal Celtic on bicycles through the areas of Glen Road, Dungloe Crescent, Glenveigh, Gweedore Gardens and Carrigart Avenue between 2.20pm and 2.30pm on October 2.

“One gunman is riding a light grey or silver generic, low spec model mountain bike. There is a plastic bag over the seat.

“He was wearing a light grey hoodie with distinctive three orange lines down the arms, dark grey bottoms, dark footwear and gloves and has a cap on under his hoodie. He is carrying a dark black holdall, which I believe contained the guns.

“The second gunman was riding a racer bike with a distinctive rear point to the saddle which appears to be a Fizik Arione, or a copy of this model. It had a white handlebar, white handlebar stem, pink handlebar tape and white tyres. He was wearing a blue hoodie, dark-coloured bottoms and footwear and light grey gloves”, said Det Corrigan.

A number of searches were carried out and arrests made last week in west Belfast in relation to both murders.