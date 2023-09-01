PSNI searching for 21 long-term missing persons

There are currently 21 people on the PSNI’s list of long-term missing persons in Northern Ireland; 15 men and six women.

The person who has been missing for the longest period of time, is Timothy Hall, who was last seen in the Portstewart area on New Year’s Day in 1983.

He was 25 at the time of his disappearance, and had been studying for a science degree in the University of Ulster at Coleraine.

Of the six women on the list, police believe three to have been murdered; Lisa Dorrian, Arlene Arkinson and Charlotte Murray.

Arlene Arkinson (15)

None of their bodies have been found, and to date, no one has been prosecuted for Lisa Dorrian’s murder. Arlene Arkinson is the youngest long-term missing person, having been last seen at the age of 15 in Castlederg, Co Tyrone, after attending a disco in Bundoran. An inquest in 2021 led the Coroner to rule that Robert Howard had been responsible for her death.

Lisa Dorrian (25)

The three other youngest people on the list are Azzedine Ben Moradi, Nadra Sharif Ali and Hamsa Sharif Dahir.

All three were 16 at the time of their disappearances in 2006, 2012 and 2018, respectively, and all were last seen in Belfast.

Hamsa Sharif Dahir (16)

Azzedine is Moroccan, while the latter two teenagers are from Somalia.

On February 28, 2005, the 25-year-old went missing from a caravan park in Co Down and has never been seen again. A PSNI detective also told an inquest it was most likely the UDA abducted and murdered missing loyalist Mark Gourley, who has been missing from Carrickfergus since 2009, with some intelligence suggesting his body may have been dumped at sea.

Gerard Conway (32)

The other missing persons are Gerard Conway (missing from 2007), Samuel Campbell (missing from 2012), Dean Patton (missing from 2012), Peter Quigley (missing from 2013), Trang Houng Tran (missing from 2014), Peter Bartlett (missing from 2018), Ming Chen (missing from 2018), Eso Araz Esmail (missing from 2018), Martin Kelly (missing from 2006), Sean Ryan (missing from 1998) John O’Hara (missing from 1994), Swee Chaun Chang (missing from 1991) and Alexander Carson (missing from 1990).