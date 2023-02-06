PSNI searching for arsonists after Derry flat set on fire

A fire at a flat in Londonderry in the early hours of Monday morning is believed to have been started deliberately, according to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident at Altcar Park in Galliagh.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Ballantine said: “The fire was reported to police just before 5am. NIFRS attended the scene and, at this time, believe the fire was started deliberately, with an accelerant having been used. Fortunately, the occupants of the flat, two men and a woman, were unharmed.

“We are treating this incident as arson with intent to endanger to life and appeal to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or who may have captured CCTV footage which could insist with our enquiries to contact us."

The number to call with information is 101, quote reference number 197 06/02/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.