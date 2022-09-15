PSNI searching for red BMW that crashed into police car in Strabane before driving off

Police are on the lookout for a red BMW car that crashed into a PSNI vehicle in Strabane on Wednesday evening, before driving off.

At around 7.10pm, officers on patrol said they were alerted to the red BMW 3 Series on Lifford Road.

They attempted to stop the vehicle as it travelled into O'Nolan Park.

However, as the driver made off, the car collided with the police vehicle, causing damage to the front of it.

Sergeant Dan Finnegan said: "Thankfully, neither of our two colleagues who were in the police car were injured.

"To establish the identity of the driver and the whereabouts of the vehicle, we're keen to hear from anyone who may have seen this car.

"We believe, at this time, it may have travelled into Strabane from Donegal, and we're asking anyone who captured its movements on their dash cam, or believes they saw it, to call us.

"We'd also like to hear from anyone who can assist with the whereabouts of the vehicle to get in touch."

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1609 of 14/09/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.