PSNI seeking to locate man they believe can assist Co Antrim stabbing probe

PSNI seeking to locate Paul Hamilton (32) to assist probe into Co Antrim stabbing.

Police have released an image of a man they believe can help detectives investigating a stabbing outside a Co Antrim bar.

The public is being asked to help officers locate Paul Hamilton (32) who they believe may be able to assist the probe into two men being stabbed in the Carncullagh Road area of Dervock on Sunday, July 30.

The injured males were taken to hospital following the altercation which happened at around 9.50pm.

The suspect made off from the scene.

The PSNI has urged anyone with information as to the current whereabouts of Mr Hamilton to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1827 30/07/23.