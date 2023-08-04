PSNI seeking to trace BMW after home burgled in Lisburn

Police are seeking to trace the movements of a BMW car following a burglary in Lisburn.

The incident occurred at a home in the Millbrook Road area on Thursday sometime between 9am and 7.30pm with a number of items reportedly stolen.

A police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are being conducted and detectives are keen to trace the movements of a grey coloured BMW 3-series estate car with GB registration plates, which was seen at the location of the burglary at around 2.20pm on Thursday afternoon.

“Anyone with information about this incident, or who was travelling in the Millbrook Road area on Thursday and has dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation, is asked to call detectives in Lisburn on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1836 03/08/23.

"A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”