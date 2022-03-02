PSNI seize £100,000 worth of suspected heroin following Lisburn search – man (34) charged

A haul of suspected heroin worth around £100,000 has been seized by the PSNI following a search in Lisburn on Tuesday morning.

Police said the proactive operation was part of an investigation into the supply of heroin in Belfast.

An address in Lisburn was searched and the quantity of drugs recovered by officers.

A car stopped later in Belfast saw two males arrested for drugs offences in relation to the drug recovery earlier in the day.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday a 34-year-old man has since been charged with a number of offences including possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

He is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.