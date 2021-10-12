PSNI seize £1.3m in drugs in two-week ‘Dealbreaker’ operation

The PSNI has revealed £1.3million worth of drugs has been taken off the streets in just over two weeks.

In July the PSNI launched Operation Dealbreaker aimed at tackling the harm caused by drugs and illicit prescription medication in Northern Ireland.

Detective Superintendent Zoe McKee said: “At the launch, I said that we would continue to do all we could to prevent and detect as much drug-related activity as possible, be that importation, supply, possession, or financial gain resulting from drug related criminality, and proactively work to break criminal drug dealing networks to prevent harm to local communities.

“As part of Operation Dealbreaker we also worked alongside our Border Force colleagues in the interception of packages containing suspected drugs that were sent through the postal system.

“From September 17 to October 4 this year alone, we have removed £1.34m worth of suspected drugs from the streets and communities right across Northern Ireland; we have conducted 94 searches; seized 317 drugs exhibits, made 129 arrests and charged 55 people for drug related offences."

The senior officer added: “The devastation experienced as a result of drug misuse is cross cutting and impacts people’s lives at every level in Northern Ireland.

"The activities of these individuals and crime gangs is a demonstration of harm at its highest. They are only interested in control, money and lifestyle and will often prey on those who most need and deserve our help.

“As a Police Service, through Operation Dealbreaker, we will continue to take a co-ordinated, consistent and multiagency approach, supported by partners within the Organised Crime Task Force to break the supply and demand chain.”

Detective Superintendent McKee said the public holds the “ace card” and that people who have information about who the drug-dealing criminals are can play a “critical part” in the fight against drugs.

She concluded: “I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs. Please call police in confidence on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”