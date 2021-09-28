PSNI seize £200,000 worth of cannabis following Lisburn and Co Armagh searches

A large quantity of cannabis with an estimated street value of £200,000 has been seized by police after searches in Lisburn and Co Armagh.

Police confirmed four men have been arrested in connection with the discovery.

The factory was discovered by officers after a search of a property in the Tandragee area. A property in the Armagh area was also searched, with another suspected drugs factory uncovered.

A third search in Lisburn saw police recover a large number of suspected cannabis plants.

PSNI Detective Inspector James Johnston said: “Officer searched a property at the Tandragee area under the Misuse of Drugs Act where a suspected cannabis factory was discovered.

“Another property in the Armagh area was also searched and officers located another suspected cannabis factory with two men, both aged 22 years old, arrested on suspicion of drug related offences.

“Officers then conducted a search at a property in the Lisburn area and recovered a further large number of suspected cannabis plants. Two men aged 26 and 22 years old were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences including cultivation of cannabis and possession of a Class B Controlled drug.

“All four men are currently in police custody at this time.

“Today’s proactive policing operation highlights our ongoing work to tackle drug supply networks across Northern Ireland.

"We will continue to do everything possible to prevent the supply of drugs and identify those involved while at the same time, make people aware of the real danger posed to their health and their lives by illegal drugs.

“I would encourage anyone who has any information about this incident to call us on 101 and quote reference number 485 28/09/21.

“I would also appeal to anyone with concerns or information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have.”

Police said information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.