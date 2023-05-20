PSNI seize £250,000 in cash in organised crime searches in Co Tyrone

Police seized £250,000 in cash and a small quantities of cocaine following house searches in Co Tyrone on Friday.

The activity is part of an ongoing proactive policing operation targeting organised crime groups involved in the supply of drugs.

Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “Following a search at a property in the Cookstown area, we seized approximately £150,000 in cash and a small quantity of cocaine.

“Earlier, following the initial search of a vehicle in the Moy area, we seized approximately £100,000 in cash and a small quantity of cocaine.

“A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property and possession of a Class A controlled drug. He remains in custody at this time.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.