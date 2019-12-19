PSNI seize £429k of drugs during 'Operation Season's Greetings'

Cocaine was among the various drugs seized (PA)

Police have seized more than £429,000 worth of drugs in two weeks as part of an operation targeting street-level dealing.

The drugs were recovered during 163 seizures across Northern Ireland in the first two weeks of December as part of 'Operation Season's Greetings'.

A total of 85 people have been arrested during the operation.

Drugs seized include heroin, cocaine and prescription medication.

PSNI chief superintendent Jonathan Roberts said that, while the figures show the hard work of officers, they make for "stark reading" and represent "the devastation that drug misuse can have on a person’s life and the lives of their families and friends".

"While we have been successful over the last number of years in increasing the number of drugs seizures and arrests, it is clear that no one agency alone can tackle this complex and pervasive issue," he added.

"It is vital that we work together with partner agencies to find long lasting solutions to tackle drug abuse.

"Local communities also have their part to play and information about what is happening in your neighbourhood is instrumental in helping us to target our resources and identify offenders.

"We will continue to proactively target illegal drug activity and bring offenders before the courts to make our communities safer."