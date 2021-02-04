PSNI seize drugs and cash in suspected criminality probe linked to East Belfast UVF

Drugs have been seized by the PSNI in east Belfast as part of an ongoing operation into suspected drugs criminality linked to a loyalist paramilitary group.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task (PCTF) searched the property in the east of the city on Thursday.

During the search, police seized suspected Cocaine, Cannabis and Diazepam, drug dealing paraphernalia and a quantity of cash, a spokesperson revealed.

The PSNI said the seizure is part of a continuing operation into suspected drugs criminality linked to East Belfast UVF.

Specific details of where the seizure took place were not disclosed by the PSNI.

Detective Inspector Hamilton said: “This search is evidence of our continuing commitment to tackling the harm caused by drugs in our communities.

"These drug criminals, who hide behind the badge of paramilitaries are a scourge on society. They prey on vulnerable members of our community to line their own pockets, leaving a trail of misery in their wake."

The officer continued: “We will continue to listen to the community and act on information they provide, so I would encourage members of the public with information regarding drug dealing to call 101, or you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

“The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”