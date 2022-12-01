PSNI seize items in Strabane property during searches linked to attempted murder of officers

Strabane security alert: Bomb attack on police in Mount Carmel Heights. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The PSNI has seized items while searching a property in Strabane in connection with the attempted murder of two police officers.

The two officers had been on patrol on Thursday at Mount Carmel Heights when a bomb was detonated at the side of their vehicle, prompting police to pursue a “strong line of inquiry” into whether the New IRA were involved.

Now, detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit have conducted a search at a property in the Innisfree Gardens area of Strabane.

A number of items have been seized and taken away for further forensic examination.

The attempted murder investigation continues and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.

Additionally, information and media can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22A02-PO1

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org