PSNI seize unlicensed prescription pills worth £250,000 in a major operation against illicit and counterfeit drugs

Medicines seized included Diazepam, Pregabalin and Zopiclone as well as Tamoxifen

More than 242,000 unlicensed prescription tablets destined for addresses in Northern Ireland have been seized in a major operation targeting illicit and counterfeit drugs.

Justice Minister Naomi Long joined with Health Minister Robin Swann and PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan to put the haul of illegal medicines confiscated as part of Operation Pangea XV on display at Stormont.

They issued a warning that people were risking their physical and mental health by buying unregulated prescription drugs online.

Multiple packets of tablets with a street value of almost £250,000 destined for Northern Ireland were intercepted and seized as part of the global Interpol co-ordinated operation.

Medicines seized included Diazepam, Pregabalin and Zopiclone as well as Tamoxifen.

Mrs Long said: "The success of the operation means that hundreds of thousands of illicit tablets have been prevented from being distributed in Northern Ireland and lives have no doubt been saved as a result.

Mr McEwan said: "Operation Pangea sends a clear message to those involved in the supply of counterfeit and unlawful prescription drugs that we will do everything in our collective power to disrupt and prevent the importation and supply.”