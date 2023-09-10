PSNI seizes drugs with street value of £10,000 in north Belfast

The items that were seized during the operation in north Belfast.

The PSNI has seized a quantity of amphetamine with a street value of £10,000 following a raid on a property in north Belfast.

Detectives from Organised Crime in Belfast along with members of the PSNI Tactical Support Group carried out the operation on Sunday.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested.

Paraphernalia associated with drug dealing was also discovered during the search.

The male is currently being interviewed by detectives in Musgrave PSNI Station.

PSNI Detective Inspector Kelly said: “This search, arrest and recovery of drugs forms part of Op Dealbreaker, a commitment by the PSNI to protect our community from drug suppliers and actively pursuing those involved in drugs criminality.

“This operation was made possible by close work with our partners in the Organised Crime Task Force.

“I would ask if anyone has any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

“Anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs and would like to get help can visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info

“This also includes details of services available for individuals affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse.”