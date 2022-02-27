PSNI share relief that driver of overturned car in Co Antrim village ‘was able to walk away’

The driver of a car that flipped over on a road in Doagh has walked away from the scene relatively unscathed.

The Station Road in the Co Antrim village, between Lindsay’s Corner and Village Green, remained closed until around 10pm on Sunday evening, as police said it was “impassable”.

Sharing a post on Facebook with an image of the overturned vehicle, the Antrim and Newtownabbey PSNI wrote: “Please take care when on the roads and always exercise caution, especially in rural areas where you will face additional hazards.

“I am happy to say that the driver of this vehicle was able to walk away.”

Although it is not yet known what the cause of the collision was, many social media users commented to also share their relief that the driver was unharmed.

"Glad driver is OK,” wrote one, while another claimed that “the fire service got her out of the car within about three minutes of arrival”.

A PSNI spokesperson commented to say a report was received of a single vehicle road traffic collision at Station Road, Doagh, shortly after 8pm on Sunday.

Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Ambulance and Fire Service.

“One female in her 20s was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries not believed to be serious at this time.

“The road was closed for a period with diversions in place, and was opened a short time later.”