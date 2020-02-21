PSNI sorry for issuing 'victim blaming' rape leaflets at event

The leaflet distributed at an event this week by the PSNI which has been criticised by Sara Haller

The PSNI has apologised for issuing leaflets at an event which linked rape to alcohol consumption.

A senior officer said the leaflets had been "discontinued a number of years ago" and they were investigating how they came to be distributed in north Belfast this week.

Detective Chief Superintendent Paula Hilman said: "I can assure you that we will learn lessons from this."

The leaflets stated that 'Alcohol is the number one rape drug. How much have you taken already?'

One woman who contacted this newspaper said it was "victim blaming from those meant to protect the victim".

Sara Haller (25) penned a letter to the PSNI to express her disgust at the language and tone of the flyers, which she believes gives the message that "if you're intoxicated, you're allowed to be raped".

Ms Haller, who works for a sexual health charity, said she has been on the receiving end of sexual assaults in the past.

She has also lodged a complaint with the Police Ombudsman over the content of the "insulting" leaflets.

Ms Haller said she was shocked to see them on display at a PSNI information stand at a community event in Fortwilliam on Thursday.

Sara Haller

She told the Belfast Telegraph: "I was taken aback when I saw the leaflet and had to read it a few times, but I became more angry and upset each time. It was given out at a young person's event, attended by people from the ages of four all the way up to 18, along with their parents."

Ms Haller added: "My issue with this leaflet is that it gives out the core message that those who are raped are responsible for it; if only they had been 'SMART' as it so eloquently puts it.

"If this were merely a leaflet outlining the risks associated with alcohol to health, relationships or mental health, the reaction to it would not be the same.

"We all know the risks of consuming too much alcohol, but the research around rape and sexual assault shows that 'drinking too much' isn't why these crimes exist; it is much more multifaceted than that.

"This leaflet allows those who perpetrate these attacks to hide behind the stereotype of a seedy man in a bar preying on vulnerable women."

Ms Haller said that while she believes the PSNI do "excellent work" around the issue of sexual consent, such as their 'No Grey Zone' awareness campaign, this leaflet was "misinformed and ill-written".

She added: "If people like me are reacting to the leaflet in this way then there must be something wrong.

"As we so often hear, please drink responsibly but I would urge the PSNI to please leaflet more responsibly in the future."

Last night the head of the PSNI's Public Protection Branch, Detective Chief Superintendent Paula Hilman, apologised for the leaflets, which she said had been issued in error.

"First of all, I want all victims to know that the only people who are responsible for rape are rapists," she said.

"Victims are not to blame.

"We are investigating how these flyers made their way into the public arena as they were discontinued a number of years ago.

"They do not reflect, in any way, how PSNI views or treats victims of sexual crime and we apologise, unreservedly, for what has happened.

"I can assure you that we will learn lessons from this.

"We are taking urgent action to ensure that any remaining flyers will be destroyed so this cannot happen again.

"I want to take this opportunity to say that if you are a victim of a sexual crime and that if you choose to speak to us, you will be listened to, respected and treated sensitively.

"Your report will be thoroughly investigated, and you will be signposted to support services such as Nexus and Victim Support, among others.

"As a police service, it is our job to keep you safe, to investigate allegations of crime and bring offenders before the courts.

"We are committed to investigating sexual crime robustly and thoroughly and we will do all we can to bring perpetrators to justice."

According to PSNI statistics, 983 rapes were reported to police in Northern Ireland during 2019 - down from 1,080 the previous year.